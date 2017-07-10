Wimbledon: Garbine Muguruza stuns world no. 1 Kerber to reach quarters

Posted By: IANS
London, July 10: Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza fought back to stun top-seeded German Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the last 16 at Wimbledon here on Monday (July 10).

The 2015 Wimbledon finalist Muguruza needed two hours and 20 minutes and three match points to seal the win after firing 55 winners, reports Efe.

Garbine Muguruza (Image courtesy: Wimbledon Twitter handle)
Kerber's disappointing run at 2017 Grand Slams continues after she was knocked out in the last 16 at the Australian Open, where she won her maiden Grand Slam title in 2016 and was ousted from the first round at the French Open.

Caracas-born Muguruza is set to play against Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova, who beat Polish Agnieszka Radwanska.

IANS

Read more about:

wimbledon, angelique kerber, tennis, sports

Story first published: Monday, July 10, 2017, 19:48 [IST]
