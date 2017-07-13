Wimbledon: Garbine Muguruza, Venus Williams advance to final

London, July 13: Spaniard Garbine Muguruza and American veteran Venus Williams set up the women's singles final clash of the Wimbledon tennis championships eliminating Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova and local favourite Johanna Konta, respectively, here on Thursday (July 13).

Muguruza outplayed Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1 in the first semi-final as she advanced into the Wimbledon final for the second time, while 37-year-old Venus defeated British Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-2 to be back at the All England Club for the ninth time.

One hour and four minutes was enough for 14th seed Muguruza to get rid of the 28-year-old Rybarikova, who has never passed the third round at any Grand Slam before the 2017 Wimbledon, reports Efe.

Rybarikova, who ousted third seed Karolina Pliskova, seemed off-colour in front of Muguruza who put on a strong performance, to get into the final for the second time at the All England Club.

"I wasn't expecting anything because you never know how it's going to go," 23-year-old Muguruza was quoted as saying by wtatennis.com after the match. "I saw her play before. I saw she was playing very good, very talented.

"I just expected myself to be ready as much as I could. Maybe the score did look maybe more easier than actually playing during the games."

The 2016 French Open champion reached the Wimbledon final for the first time in 2015, when she lost to American legend Serena Williams.

