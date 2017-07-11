Wimbledon: Djokovic in quarters after beating Mannarino in postponed match

London, July 11: Serbian Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Tuesday after beating French Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

The match was to be played on Monday (July 10) on No.1 Court, but it was postponed after Rafael Nadal's defeat to Gilles Muller of Luxembourg, which took much more time than was expected, reports Efe.

Wimbledon's organisers opted for postponing the match for one day and did not relocate it to the Center Court "as late as 8.30 p.m., 30,000 people were still in the grounds. Moving the match would have created a significant safety issue," they said in a statement.

However, Djokovic started the match on the right foot, as he got the better of his rival in two hours and 15 minutes to get into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the ninth time.

Djokovic made the best of four break points out of 10 he was offered and saw his serve broken only once in the match.

The 30-year-old is now set to play against Czech Tomas Berdych, who defeated Austrian Dominic Thiem, seeded No.8.

