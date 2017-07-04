Wimbledon: Djokovic, Federer reach second round after opponents leave midway

London, July 4: Second seed Novak Djokovic eased into the second round of Wimbledon 2017 after his opponent Martin Klizan pulled off from the game due to injury.

The Serbian ace was leading 6-3, 6-2 when the Slovakian decided to discontinue the game due to a calf injury after just 40 minutes.

The 47th ranked player had a heavy strapping on his left calf when he came into the match. Although he was no match for Djokovic, he failed to produce his natural game throughout.

After the match, Djokovic said: "You never like to end up a match this way. I heard that Klizan had issues even before walking on the court. You could see he wasn't moving. Once the ball was a couple of feet away from him, he let it go."

Third-seeded Roger Federer too reached the second round with ease his opponent quit midway due to injury.

Federer's Ukranian opponent, Alexandr Dolgopolov left the ground when the maestro was leading 6-3, 3-0. Federer won his record 85th match at Wimbledon.

During his match against Dolgopolov, Federer completed his 10,000th successful ace in his entire career so far.

Speaking of his win, the 35-year-old said: "I hoped Alex would feel better today but he's had a rough time recently. It's great to get another win and feel healthy myself."

In other important clashes, Canada's Milos Raonic defeated Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets, 7-6, 6-2, 7-6.

Juan Del Potro scalped an important round 1 win against Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.

