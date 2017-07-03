Wimbledon: Andy Murray enters second round with easy win

London, July 3: Defending champion Andy Murray's Wimbledon won opening round match here on Monday (July 3) against against Aleksandar Bublik of Kazakhstan on the Centre Court.

Murray defeated the Kazakh in straigth sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 to enter the second round of the tournament.

His charge was delayed shortly by a passing shower but the Scottish player hardly faced any challenge from Bublik.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attended defending champion Andy Murray's Wimbledon opening round match.

Prince William's wife was present at the match with Murray, World No.1, against Aleksandar Bublik of Kazakhstan on the Centre Court, reported Efe.

This is the first time 35-year-old Catherine has attended the club in her new capacity as Wimbledon patron.

After Murray's match, she is expected to watch the match between Czech Petra Kvitova and Swedish Johanna Larsson from the royal box.

Meanwhile, US tennis player Venus Williams entered the second round of the by defeating Elise Mertens 7-6 (9-7) 5-4.

OneIndia News