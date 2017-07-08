Wimbledon: Andre Agassi breaks a myth around Andy Murray

London, July 8: Former world number one Andre Agassi has put to bed a common misconception about his friend Andy Murray: that he's a bit of a grump.

"It is interesting how many people are different on the court than off the court. Now, Andy looks like he's this constant complainer out there sometimes or unhappy to be there, but he just couldn't be a nicer person," said Agassi as reported by Irish News.

The much-loved Scot is firmly in Britain's hearts these days, after winning two Wimbledon championships, a US Open and becoming the first ever singles player to win two Olympic gold medals.

But his early days in the sport often produced raised eyebrows from those unsure how to take his acerbic wit.

Once asked at a pre-match press conference if he thought 1930s tennis great Fred Perry would bless his victory, he replied, simply: "He's dead."

World number one, Murray has been coming back from a hip injury in recent weeks, but managed to make it into the fourth round after beating Italian Fabio Fognini on Friday.

Agassi also gave his verdict on the most likely candidates to win the men's singles title, citing Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as two stars on top form.

OneIndia News