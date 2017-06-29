Wimbledon 2017: Top 10 seeds (Women's Singles)

London, June 29: Wimbledon 2017 began on Tuesday (June 27). The qualifiers are currently going on and the main round of the tournament will start from Monday (July 3).

Wimbledon 2017 guide

Chris Evert has won the most number of women's singles Wimbledon title in the history, 9. Modern day great and one of the greatest woman singles player ever Serena Williams is the second player.

Unfortunately, Williams will be out of action this year due to pregnancy. Another star attraction Maria Sharapova who was supposed to be back in action in mainstream Tennis too will miss due to injury.

Angelique Kerber is the top-seeded player, followed by Simona Halep in the second place. Newly-crowned French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko will also be a star attraction this year.

Here are the top 10 seeds at Wimbledon 2017

6-10 seeded players are Johanna Konta, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Dominika Cibulkova, Agnieszka Radwanska, Venus Williams respectively.

OneIndia News