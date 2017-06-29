Wimbledon 2017: Top 10 seeds (Men's Singles)

London, June 29: Roger Federer is the most successful player in Wimbledon among the active players with 7 titles under his belt.

The Swiss maestro is one of the greatest players ever to grace a Tennis court. He has won the most number of titles in history 18, most recent being his triumph at Australian Open.

After skipping the French Open, Federer is again back in action in his favourite grand slam and he will be eyeing his 8th Wimbledon title.

The seeds for the 2017 edition of the tournament was disclosed yesterday (June 28). World number 1 Andy Murray is the top seeded player.

The Brit is followed Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Stanislas Wawrinka respectively.

Here are top 10 seeds at Wimbledon 2017:

Andy Murray World number 1 and defending champion Andy Murray will be the top-seeded player at Wimbledon 2017. Novak Djokovic World number 2 Novak Djokovic has been assigned the second seed at Wimbledon 2017. Roger Federer (Image courtesy: Wimbledon.com) 7 times Wimbledon champion and legend Roger Federer will start the tournament as the third-seeded player. Rafael Nadal French Open winner Rafael Nadal is the fourth-seeded player at Wimbledon 2017. Stanislas Wawrinka Roger Federer's compatriot and one of the best players in the world at the moment Stan Wawrinka is the fifth-seeded player in Wimbledon 2017.

6-10 seeded players are Milos Raonic, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, Kei Nishikori, Alexander Zverev.

OneIndia News