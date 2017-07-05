Vir Menon steals the show at sailing championship

Hyderabad, July 5: Vir Menon of RMYC (Royal Madras Yacht Club), an Under-21 sailor, stole the show as he surged ahead in Laser Standard category in the first race on day one of the Senior Multi Class Sailing Championship 2017 here on July 4.

The competition, being held at Hussain Sagar lake, would conclude on July 8.

The performance of Menon surprised even national sailors, but Muzahid Khan and Mohit Saini of AYN (Army Yachting Node) were ahead in second and third race of Laser Standard respectively, according to an official release.

In RS-X, Jerome Kumar of AYN (Army Yachting Node) took the lead in all three races. Naveen of AYN led the tally in first and third race in the 'Finn' Class, but Swatantra Singh, also of AYN, managed to grab the second race from him.

In the Laser Radial race, Harpreet Singh excelled in all the three races. Satish and Rahul of AYN performed well in first and second race on Enterprise Class.

Ayaz Shaikh and Shubham Patel were first in all three races in the 470 class, the release said.

