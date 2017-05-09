Vijender Singh to setup boxing school in Gurgaon

Bengaluru, May 9: Vijender Singh is a little upset with the postponement of his ninth professional fight against Chinese boxer which was scheduled to be held on April 1.

The reason behind the postponement was that his opponent had withdrawn his name at the eleventh hour.

Vijender, who is undefeated in his last eight professional bouts, said on Monday (May 9) from Gurgaon: “Yes, such a long gap between the bouts make frustrating sometimes. But what else I can do if my opposition pulls out.”

Vijender fought his last fight in last December in India, defeating Francis Cheka to win the WBO middleweight title.

According to sources close to Vijender’s promoters, there is a chance that Vijender’s next fight will be held in June and the bout can even take place in USA.

Time will finally decide the ongoing developments regarding Vijender’s next fight. But the ace boxer, who earned bronze in the Bejing Olympics 2008, is not sitting idle.

He has kept himself busy in another interesting and noble mission. Vijender is all set to set up a boxing school for talented kids and to produce boxers on an international standard for the future.

Vijender revealed: “Boxing has given me everything. So I want to give boxing something back and this can be the best way where I can pay something Indian boxing back by producing quality boxers in future.”

Considering the plans for his boxing school, Vijender informed he wants to introduce it in Gurgaon. He said: “One boxing academy does not need huge acres of land. I want to build up two boxing rings of international standard.

"Along with that, I need one modern gym. I have observed several talented kids whose boxing style is highly competitive and impressive. They should only be nurtured properly.”

According to Vijender, if everything goes in the right direction then the school might start by the end of this year.

OneIndia News