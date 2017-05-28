Vijender Singh gets blessings of Big B after watching Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic

New Delhi, May 28: Vijender Singh still cannot forget the evening at Versova theatre in Mumbai. He was one of the guests there to watch the special screening of 'Sachin a Billion Dreams’ on Wednesday (May 24).

The movie on Sachin Tendulkar is actually a documentary on India's cricketing great's life, according to the ace Indian boxer.

Vijender said, “Nobody has acted the role of Sachin. Rather, the movie has shown some excellent and rare interviews of the cricketer. His glorious journey, since his childhood to becoming world’s one of the all-time greatest cricketers has been filmed. It has been a million dollar documentary movie.”

Vijender was also impressed by Sachin’s message towards the parents who want their children to take up sport as career.

The bronze-medal winner boxer in Bejing Olympics said, “I have felt that this movie is not only for the budding sportsmen or the sportswomen. It has also been made for the parents who want their children to take up sport as career. Sachin has highlighted the tremendous sacrifice of his parents as well as his elder brother Ajit Tendulkar to give the message that he would not have become today’s Tendulkar if his family had not offered him such a limitless support.”

But the boxer, unbeaten in his last eight bouts after turning professional, will never forget 'Big B' Amitabh Bachhan’s encouragement.

Vijender seemed to be emotional while speaking about legendary Bollywood actor over phone from New Delhi on Saturday (May 27).

He clarified, “First of all I was mesmerised to have watched before the start of the premier that how Big B was welcomed. Even, superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan rushed towards him immediately when he, along with his son Abhishek and Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachhan, entered the hall.

At the end of the movie, I went to him to take his blessing. Then Mr Bachhan told me he has watched all my professional bouts. He also asked me to concentrate on training more so that I remain unbeaten in my professional career. I was simply overwhelmed to have heard his messages.”

OneIndia News