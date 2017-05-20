Video: Tennis player does weird push-ups during a match

Bengaluru, May 20: We sometimes get to see some amusing stuff in sports and yesterday (May 19) was one of those in Tennis when British Tennis star Laura Robson was contending with Japanese qualifier Rika Fujiwara.

Laura Robson had to contend with some unusual tactics from the opponent from Japan who kept busy between points with a bizarre sit-up routine.

The British tennis star was up against multi-tasking Japanese qualifier Rika Fujiwara, who was intent on squeezing in some abdominal strengthening whenever there was a break in play. However, despite all her efforts, the Japanese was no match for Robson who thrashed her 6-1, 6-3.

Here is the video

Rika Fujiwara was playing Laura Robson in k Kurume R16 today and her routine between points was... quite unusual. 👀

(📽️ via HuHu 👍🏼) pic.twitter.com/XlLxaqWxHc — Ben (@TennisWinter) May 18, 2017

CoCo Vandeweghe‏, the world’s No.19 tennis player, was clearly amused by the bizarre routine and tweeted: “Push up game strong for two sets.”

Even Laura Robson tweeted in response that her opponent did more push ups that she did during the whole of the last year.

Her tweet read: “Honestly she did more push-ups in the second set than I've done in the last year.”

Robson returned to tennis last year after a career-threatening wrist injury and revealed in January she has turned to sports psychology to try and get her career back on track.

“I’ve started working with a really good guy but it’s not an overnight change, and he’s the first one to say that,” she said.

“You have to commit to this sort of thing. In the past, I’ve been a bit sceptical about it but I’m now at the stage where I’ll try anything.”

OneIndia News