Victoria Azarenka targets Wimbledon to return to Tennis

Bengaluru, May 23: Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka is set to return to Tennis next month on grass at Wimbledon to start her comeback after giving birth to baby Leo last December.

Azarenka found she was pregnant when she appeared in London ahead of last year’s summer of tennis. She announced the news on July 15 and gave birth to Leo on December 19 and hasn’t played in any grand slams since last year’s French Open.

Azarenka returned to training under the schooling of Maria Sharapova’s former coach, Michael Joyce in March. The Belarus International stated a return to tennis on the summer hardcourts, but as her post-pregnancy training going very steadily, she's pushed up her comeback by a month.

Azarenka took social media to announce her decision. "My training has been progressing well and I feel ready to start competing... plus Leo kinda said he wants to see London and Wimbledon," the 27-year-old wrote on Twitter on Monday (May 22).

"I will be finalising my schedule before Wimbledon in the coming days — I plan to play one of the grasscourt events prior to Wimbledon! I will keep you updated!"

After withdrawing from last year's French Open due to a knee injury and temporary retirement from Tennis, Azarenka has no singles ranking currently.

But under WTA rules, she will be eligible to hold her on previous No. 6 ranking as she will be playing a tournament within 12 months of giving birth. However, she won't be seeded.

The Two times Australian Open champion will turn 28 at the end of July and has twice reached US Open finalist as well as the Wimbledon semifinals in 2011 and 2012. She last played Wimbledon in 2015 losing to Serena Williams in quarter-finals.

