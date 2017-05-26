Valentino Rossi involved in motocross accident

Rome (Italy), May 26: Nine-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi was involved in a motocross training accident yesterday (May 25) and was taken to a hospital.

"Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team rider Valentino Rossi was involved in a motocross training accident at the Cross Club Cavallara in Mondavio (Pesaro Urbino, Italy), on Thursday, May 25th," his team Yamaha said in a statement.

The 38-year-old Italian rider was taken to a local hospital for a medical check-up, where he was diagnosed with mild thoracic and abdominal trauma.

No fractures have been detected in any part of the body and no serious traumatic pathologies were found. A further medical bulletin will be issued on Friday (May 26).

Rossi will be seen in action at his home grand prix in Mugello on June 4 (Sunday).

OneIndia News