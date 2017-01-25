Bengaluru, Jan 25: Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt will have to return one of his 9 Olympic gold medals due to a doping offence by his team-mate at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Bolt completes 'Triple Treble' in Rio

On Wednesday (January 25), it was announced that Bolt's team-mate Nesta Carter had tested positive for a banned substance.

Carter was part of the Jamaican 4x100m relay team which won gold in 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"Carter was part of the Jamaican quartet that won the 4x100m in Beijing in 2008. His was one of 454 selected doping samples retested by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year, and has been found to contain the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine," "BBC" reported today.

Trinidad and Tobago have won secured gold and Japan taking silver. Brazil will be handed bronze medal.

Last year, at Rio Olympics 2016 in Brazil, Bolt achieved a historic treble, sweeping to 100 metres, 200 metres and 4x100 metres golds. He had won 3 golds each in previous two editions (Beijing 2008 and London 2012) of the Games in same events.

Now, the "Triple Treble" of Bolt is incomplete. Bolt had said he became "immortal" after 9 Olympic golds.

OneIndia News