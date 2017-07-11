US beat India 4-1 in women's HWL semifinal

Johannesburg, July 11: The US women's hockey team made a powerful comeback to score three goals in the final 20 minutes as they beat India 4-1 in their second Pool B match in the women's Hockey World League semifinal here.

US didn't fumble when given a chance as Jill Witmer dispossessed Deep Grace to drive into the circle and beat Savita to score the goal in the 24th minute. Though India made a brilliant effort to equalise when Rani from the midfield sent a powerful pass to Vandana inside the circle in the dying minutes of the second quarter, the US keeper ensured they kept the lead with a great save.

While both teams traded PCs at the start of the third quarter, it was a quick-thinking Monika, dribbling into the circle, who found Lilima Minz positioned perfectly to deflect. Minz made no mistake as she scored the equaliser in the 38th minute.

Only two minutes later, a miscalculated attempt to defend on India's part saw Taylor West (40') score US's second goal before Jill scored her second goal of the match when she perfectly deflected a dragflick to take the lead to 3-1 in the 43rd minute.

The final quarter saw US limit India's chances in the striking circle with strong defence. The Americans continued to dominate with a fourth goal scored in the 49th minute. It was Michelle Vittese, who scored the goal from the top of the circle.

IANS