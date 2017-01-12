Update regarding the Women’s tournament on the WWE Network

Bengaluru, Jan 12: WWE Network is a place where we are being offered new products time to time to keep the excitement going on.

Apart from the WWE PPV programming, there are various original shows which get broadcasted on the Network. This is an exclusive offering by WWE which we can get only if we subscribe to the Network.

With the New Year commencing, WWE had already announced in last year’s October that they will be coming up with a women’s tournament on the platform which will be giving the talented female wrestlers all over the world an opportunity to enter the world of the WWE.

This was supposed to be a follow-up of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament from last year which saw a tremendous amount of popularity.

However, there’s some sort of change to the much-anticipated tournament. As per reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the program has been postponed indefinitely, as of now.

They did not reveal the exact date of the tournament but it is still on the card and will take in due course.

This month WWE will rather conduct a United Kingdom Championship tournament. This will be airing on WWE Network on January 14th and 15th where we will get a first ever UK champion.

This tournament is the believed reason why the Women’s tournament has been postponed. The source further offered:

'Regarding the women’s tournament that at first was scheduled to start in January, because of the decision to do the U.K. thing coming up so quickly (even though the claim it was in the planning stages for a year, yet nobody heard anything until recent weeks while the women had been told months back about their tournament), the women’s tournament series network special is tentatively earmarked for a May start.’

The plans around the tournament were much exciting since it will bring out more female talents from all over the world to add a major boost to the female roster.

However, if the program gets much delayed then it will be definitely unfortunate for them.

OneIndia News