Upcoming women’s tournament confirmed on the WWE Network

Bengaluru, May 24: WWE Network hosted the Cruiserweight Classic Tournament, last year. It turned out to be a major success on the path-breaking network invented by the biggest pro-wrestling promotion in the world. This also paved the way for more to come in the future.

Later, WWE COO and the vice-president of the talent relations and events, Triple H confirmed that a women’s tournament will be hosted soon.

A press conference was held prior to Wrestlemania where he and his wife Stephanie McMahon officially announced the show around this summer.

At this time, WWE.com released a further report. It suggested that the show will be hosted in a non-live format with the tapings taking place on July 13th and 14th.

The host of the event will be the home of WWE NXT, Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. It is named the “Mae Young Classic Women’s Tournament.”

It will not come out on the weekly basis like the Cruiserweight classic tournament. Rather, all of the episodes will be released at once after editing is done. Also, a live finale will take place to crown a new women’s champion.

The episode will be a WWE Network exclusive live event, later this year. The airing date of the finale was not confirmed.

However, August 29th might be going to be the day. Check out what Triple H had to say about the special event on WWE Network.

A tournament with top female talent from around the world is the next stage of the Womens Evolution in @WWE...July 13/14th from @FullSail. pic.twitter.com/qidXuWBGXA — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2017

Tickets for the #MaeYoungClassic go on sale 10am ET Friday at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR.



Honor the past. Look to the future. — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2017

32 competitors around the world will be participating in the series to try their luck out in the pinnacle of sports entertainment. WWE has arranged some tryouts to find out new talents to insert into this tournament.

The format of the show is going to be similar to that of the Cruiserweight classic with the loser being eliminated at a certain point.

WWE is trying to bring some major names from the indie circuit as well to add star power to it. Mia Yim, Candice LeRae are amongst those names.

Also, the veteran commentator, Jim Ross is said to be the one to call out the show. His presence will be a major boost to the show. We can certainly expect a Hall of Famer women like Lita’s presence, as well.

It is clear that WWE will leave no stones unturned to make the upcoming tournament a huge success. The reports are already suggesting that it is going to be much bigger than the Cruiserweight Classic or the United Kingdom tournament, earlier this year.

OneIndia News