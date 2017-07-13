Ultimate Table Tennis: Falcons TTC beat RP-SG Mavericks in opener

Chennai, July 14: Wu Yang and Par Gerell did the star turn as Falcons TTC hit back strongly from being 5-7 down to beat RP-SG Mavericks 15-12 in the inaugural clash of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) at Nehru stadium here today (July 13).

Falcons were ahead 7-5 after four matches despite ace Indian paddler Achantha Sharath Kamal's defeat in the inaugural encounter but Yang and Gerell posted impressive wins over the young Archana Kamath and Tiago Apolonia to help the team take an unassailable lead.

In the ninth and last encounter, Safia Polcanova pulled things back for the Mavericks by winning 3-0. India's Sanil Shetty too had a big hand in the win as he upset Apolonia in the sixth match.

Gerell had in the first tie in the evening, defeated local star Sharath Kamal. Kamal representing Mavericks lost a close three-game encounter to Par Gerell of Falcons 11-6, 8-11, 11-9.

Mavericks pulled things back when India international Suthirtha Mukherjee of Falcons lost in straight games to Sabine Winter. Winter won 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 as Mavericks led by 4-2 games.

Under UTT rules, all matches are best of three and winning team needs to win 14 out of 27 games to win the tie.

In the mixed doubles match that followed, the Falcons pair of Lee Ho Ching and Sanil Sherry pulled back with a 11-8, 8-11, 11-5 against Kamal and Safia Polcanova.

A stunning showing on a historic night! The @falconsttc win the first ever CEAT UTT Tie!#UpTheGame #FALvMAV pic.twitter.com/PNzRwaL8Cz — Ultimate TableTennis (@UltTableTennis) July 13, 2017

The Mavericks still maintained a 5-4 lead even as Falcons narrowed the gap. However, Mavericks extended the lead in the fourth match when Austrian Stefan Fegerl secured a 11-6, 11-9, 9-11 victory.

Earlier, former world chess champion Vishy Anand inaugurated the tournament and played a game with Niraj Bajaj, co-promoter of UTT.

PTI