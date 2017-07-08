UFC: The Ultimate Fighter Finale - Redemption TUF 25 results

Las Vegas, July 8: The T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada hosted the UFC with The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) : Redemption finale, TUF 25: Johnson Vs Gaethje on Friday (July 7).

The main event of the evening was the much anticipated fight of the day, UFC debutant the undefeated Justin Gaethje who finished off Michael Johnson in the second round in a lightweight bout.

Gaethje made an incredible entry into the UFC with that fight to win by a technical knock out (TKO) at 4 minutes 48 seconds in round two.

The highlights just don't do it justice ...



What a fight. What a debut. What a night! @Justin_Gaethje #TUFFinale pic.twitter.com/clIdyehW60 — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2017

The co-main event of the night, Jesse Taylor won the welterweight final of the TUF 25 finale against Dhiego Lima by submission (RNC) at the 43rd second of round two. With that win Jesse Taylor was named The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) champion.

Now lets walk-through the other bouts of the night on the main card.

The night's main card kicked off with the light heavyweight bout between Marcel Fortuna and Jordan Johnson. Johnson ground out a big win via unanimous decision.

Next up was Brad Tavares and Elias Theodorou fighting in a middleweight bout in which Tavres edged out and earned a win by unanimaous decision.

Followed it was a light heavyweight bout with Jared Cannonier taking on Nick Roehrick, where Cannonier knocked out Roehrick with a staggering head kick and landing a few punches in the third round and won by a technical knock out (TKO).

Jared Cannonier throws the kitchen sink at a game Nick Roehrick as The Killa Gorilla gets the W! #TUF25Finale https://t.co/EAT38g7PXQ — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 8, 2017

Next, the two rising stars in lightweight division, undefeated Marc Diakiese faced off against an undefeated Drakkar Klose. Klose took the win by a majority decision earning the points in the first two rounds.

"No disrespect to Michael Bisping, but all those English dudes are bums." -- Drakkar Klose #ShotsFired #TUF25Finale https://t.co/R5YmfVhKIP — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 8, 2017

The preliminary card was also packed with some good battles as TUF semi finalist James Krause beat his TUF room-mate Tom Gallicho by taking all three rounds in the welterweight bout via an unanimous decision.

Tecia Torres beat Juliana Lima with RNC (rear naked choke) in the 53rd second of the first round. While the likes of Angela Hill, C.B. Dolloway and Gray Maynard all winning their respective fights.

The women's bantamweight bout was cancelled as Aspen Ladd pulled out due to illness.

Here are the final results of the night:

Main Card:

1. Main Event - Lightweight bout: Justin Gaethje defeated Michael Johnson by TKO (strikes) at 4:48 in round two

2. Co-main Event - Welterweight bout: Jesse Taylor defeated Dhiego Lima by submission (RNC) at 0:43 in round two

3. Lightweight bout: Drakkar Klose defeated Marc Diakiese by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Jared Cannonier defeated Nick Roehrick by TKO (strikes) at 2:08 in round three

5. Middleweight bout: Brad Tavares defeated Elias Theodorou by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Jordan Johnson defeated Marcel Fortuna by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: James Krause defeated Tom Gallicchio by unanimous decision (30-27,30-27, 30-27)

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Angela Hill defeated Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Middleweight bout: C.B. Dollaway defeated Ed Herman by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

4. Women's Bantamweight bout: Jessica Eye vs. Aspen Ladd - Cancelled (Aspen Ladd forced out due to illness)

5. Featherweight bout: Gray Maynard defeated Teruto Ishihara by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Tecia Torres defeated Juliana Lima by submission (rear naked choke) at 0:53 in round two

OneIndia News