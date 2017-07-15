UFC Fight Night 113: Nelson Vs Ponzinibbo match cards and Schedule: July 16, 2017

Glasgow, July 15: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) are in Scotland this weekend as The SSE Hydro in Glasgow is all set to host the UFC Fight Night 113: Nelson Vs Ponzinibbio on Sunday (July 16).

The promotion host their second event in the city, while their inaugural Scottish event was UFC Fight Night: Bisping Vs Leites at the Hydro in July 2015.

In the UFC Fight Night 113 main event, Gunnar Nelson will face Santiago Ponzinibbio in a welterweight bout.

The co-main event will be between Scotland's own Joanne Calderwood and undefeated Cynthia Calvillo in women's strawweight.

To kick off the main card, heavyweight new comers James Mulheron and Justin Willis will go up against each other.

Also on the main card, Paul Felder meets Scotland's Stevie Ray in a lightweight bout; Ryan Janes takes on Jack Marshman in a middleweight bout; light heavyweights Paul Craig and Khalil Rountree face off.

The event's preliminary card will open with a lightweight bout between Danny Henry and Daniel Teymur, also includes Bobby Nash in a welterweight bout to face Danny Roberts.

In Neil Seery's retirement bout he faces Alexandre Pantoja in flyweight division, and Galore Bofando will square up against Conor McGregor's teammate Charlie Ward in welterweight bout.

UFC Fight Pass exclusive will carry a pair of early prelims which feature a bantamweight bout as Brett Johns will fight Albert Morales and to open the event, debutant Amanda Lemos will face Leslie Smith in a women's bantamweight bout.

Can Santiago Ponzinibbio pick up a victory and improve his impressive 24-3-0 record? pic.twitter.com/cgqTdnIyIk — SONY ESPN (@SONYESPN) July 14, 2017

Here are the scheduled match cards for the night:

Main Card (On Sony ESPN from 12.30 AM IST, July 17)

1. Welterweight bout: Gunnar Nelson Vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Joanne Calderwood Vs Cynthia Calvillo

3. Lightweight bout: Stevie Ray Vs Paul Felder

4. Middleweight bout: Jack Marshman Vs Ryan Janes

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Khalil Rountree Vs Paul Craig

6. Heavyweight bout: James Mulheron Vs Justin Willis

Preliminary Card (On UFC.TV through Fight Pass from 9.30 PM IST, July 16)

1. Welterweight bout: Danny Roberts Vs Bobby Nash

2. Flyweight bout: Alexandre Pantoja Vs Neil Seery

3. Welterweight bout: Charlie Ward Vs Galore Bofando

4. Lightweight bout: Danny Henry Vs Daniel Teymur

5. Bantamweight bout: Brett Johns Vs Albert Morales

6. Women's Bantamweight bout: Leslie Smith Vs Amanda Lemos

The live telecast for the main card will be on Sony Network's Sony ESPN on Monday (July 17) at 12.30 AM IST.

OneIndia News