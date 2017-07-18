UFC Fight Night 113: Nelson Vs Ponzinibbio results, July 17

Glasgow, July 18: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) were in Scotland for the second time since July 2015 on Sunday (July 16) as The SSE Hydro in Glasgow hosted the UFC Fight Night 113: Nelson Vs Ponzinibbio.

It was a night for knock outs in the United Kingdom.

In the main event of the night Gunnar Nelson faced off against Santiago Ponzinibbio in a welterweight bout, where Ponzinibbio won by delivering a knock out. Ponzinibbio pushed forward and pounced on the first opening he saw and with a wicked overhand left dropped Nelson to the mat, then a brutal right brought and end to the fight.

The co-main event turned out to be an entertaining scrap with a disappointing finish for the hometown fans as Scotland's own Joanne Calderwood went down fighting Cynthia Calvillo in a women's strawweight bout. Calvillo working on submissions to start and finish the rounds got the nod and won via unanimous decision.

Hometown's Stevie Ray and Philadelphia's Paul Felder put on an entertaining show in a lightweight showdown as Felder started the first round dropping Ray with a nasty knee and followed by wicked elbows the fight was stopped at 3:57.

A competitive middleweight bout between Jack Marshman and Ryan Janes as Marshman clearly took the first and Janes the third, so it came down to how the second was scored. In this case, the judges apparently weighted Marshman's heavy strikes advantage over Janes' control, giving the Welshman the win in front of his UK fans.

Kicks and Hammerfists! Khalil Rountree finishes off Paul Craig in impressive fashion! WOW! #UFCGlasgow https://t.co/7eShELfcb3 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 16, 2017

Light heavyweight Khalil Rountree had the most impressive performance of his career with a first-round knock out of Scotland's Paul Craig. Rountree landed cold-blooded kicks to the body and finished Craig off with a wicked roundhouse as the bout was waved off at 4:56 of round 1.

In a heavyweight bout, Justin Willis made his UFC debut count with a unanimous decision win over fellow debutant James Mulheron. Willis dominated the fight in every aspect, earning 30-27 scores across-the-board.

In undercard bouts, Irish veteran Neil Seery competed in his retirement bout, which he lost at flyweight to Alexandre Pantoja via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:31 of the third round.

Galore Bofando made a memorable UFC debut, as he knocked out Charlie Ward with a throw at 2:10 of the opening round of their welterweight fight.

Bantamweight Leslie Smith opened the preliminary card with an impressive performance, scoring a second-round TKO over Amanda Lemos to win for the third time in her past four fights.

Here are the final results of the night:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio defeated Gunnar Nelson by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 1:22

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Cynthia Calvillo defeated Joanne Calderwood by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Lightweight bout: Paul Felder defeated Stevie Ray by knockout (strikes) - Round 1, 3:57

4. Middleweight bout: Jack Marshman defeated Ryan Janes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Khalil Rountree defeated Paul Craig by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 4:56

6. Heavyweight bout: Justin Willis defeated James Mulheron by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Danny Roberts defeated Bobby Nash by knockout (punches) - Round 2, 3:59

2. Flyweight bout: Alexandre Pantoja defeated Neil Seery by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 3, 2:31

3. Welterweight bout: Galore Bofando defeated Charlie Ward by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 2:10

4. Lightweight bout: Danny Henry defeated Daniel Teymur by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-26)

5. Bantamweight bout: Brett Johns defeated Albert Morales by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

6. Women's Bantamweight bout: Leslie Smith defeated Amanda Lemos by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 2:53

OneIndia News