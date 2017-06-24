UFC Fight Night 112 on June 26: Preview and Schedule

Oklahoma, June 24: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be arriving to the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City with the UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa versus Lee on Sunday (June 25).

The Live telecast will be on Sony Network's Sony ESPN at 6.30 AM IST (Monday, June 26). Alternatively it can be streamed using UFC Fight Pass.

Two of the biggest rising stars in the lightweight category were close to a brawl after a heated argument at the UFC Summer Kickoff press conference. That aside both Chiesa and Lee have a great opportunity to stamp their presence in the lightweight division, as a win for either of them will take them close to the top five status.

The main card will also feature a co-main event as former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks will continue his middleweight run by taking on Tim Boetsch, while Felice Herrig faces former housemate on The Ultimate Fighter, Justine Kish.

Main Card (Sony ESPN, 6.30 A.M IST)

1. Michael Chiesa Vs Kevin Lee (Lightweight)

Chiesa will be making his year long waited return from injury, but prior to his absence he was on a three-match winning streak.

Chiesa is a good grappler who takes advantage of his opponents in a scramble. With his long arms and height he uses his reflexes to grab a submission from nearly any position on the ground and while standing. Grappling is not only is main strength as he's not a hunch with his feet, but he'll look to put this away on the ground.

As for Kevin Lee, he's been ripping through his opponents lately on course to this main event showdown. Lee is a tough wrestler who uses his strength to grapple and floor his opponents.

The two are identical on paper when it comes to strikes landed, strikes defended, takedowns and submission attempts. That's a reason why these two are hard to be separated as they are so evenly matched.

As a more active competitor Lee might hold a slight advantage, on the other hand Chiesa has more experience as he's got notable wins against the top 10 talent. It could be a lapse which could lead to the other capitalizing, Chiesa could very well take advantage of such situation.

Prediction: Chiesa by submission (Round 4)

2. Tim Boetsch Vs Johny Hendricks (Middleweight)

Boetsch is strong with his hands, but struggles against who are willing to put him on the ground and out grapple him. While upright he uses amazing power with his punches, as he has scored two knockouts in recent fights.

Hendricks is an excellent wrestler with powerful takedowns. If he lands a few quick strikes and takedowns to floor Boetsch, he should be able to win rounds and get a decision in his favour.

Prediction: Boetsch by KO (Round 3)

3. Felice Herrig Vs Justine Kish (Women's Strawweight)

Justine Kish's undefeated record could be ended as she faces a top notch striker and a good grappler in Herrig. Herrig has overcome her physical ailments and metal error issues as she comes knocking on the door of the top 10 very soon. Kish an experienced striker herself has one area she may struggle where she puts herself in troublesome situations before she finds a way out. Kish can ill afford such lapses against Herrig, who is clever with her feet and on the ground.

Kish and Herrig match each other with their striking and grappling, but Kish might lose out by a mistake or bad positioning. Advantage Felice Herrig going into this one.

Prediction: Herrig by unanimous decision.

4. Joachim Christensen vs. Dominick Reyes (Light Heavyweight)

The light heavyweight division brings Dominick Reyes a debutant for UFC on the night taking on Joachim Christensen. Reyes is on the back of six straight wins from different circuits with most being KO/TKO. Christensen's stregnths are striking and jiu-jitsu, but weak at grappling defense.

Prediction: Reyes KO (Round 2)

5. Tim Means Vs Alex Garcia (Welterweight)

Means, one of the savage finishers in the welterweight division, with a long reach and striking that include nasty elbows and knees when he's close. He's finished nearly 70% of his opponents by TKO. Means will need to brush up on his wrestling defence as Garcia is strong in his takedowns.

Garcia has been out of action for over a year and Means will look to take advantage of that early before the fight gets intense and add another knockout to his profile.

Prediction: Means by TKO (Round 2)

6. BJ Penn Vs Dennis Siver (Featherweight)

Penn, once a destructive boxer with his flexibility out of the question looks like a lost man in his skills. His best chance in this match would be to use his wrestling and jiu-jitsu, performing takedowns one of his best skill along with the back mount in getting a decision in a few rounds.

While it comes to Siver, a kickboxer with a package of muscle and his occasional spining kicks and powerful takedowns as his trait will be be tough to handle for Penn which will be his last stand. If Siver exhausts Penn he can dictate his kick boxing and get the win.

Prediction: Siver by unanimous decision

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 4.30 AM IST) - In India, shown only on Fight Pass.

1. Clay Guida Vs Eich Koch (Lightweight)

2. Vitor Miranda Vs Mavin Vettori (Middleweight)

3. Carla Esparza Vs Mayna Moroz (Women's Strawweight)

4. Devin Powell Vs Darrell Horcher (Lightweight)

OneIndia News