UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa Vs Lee results and review

Oklahoma, June 26: The UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa Vs Lee ended in controversy as there were question marks over the legitimacy of the decison for the main event of the night which gave Kevin Lee a win over Michael Chiesa via submission (RNC) on Sunday night at the Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The main card featured a main event of lightweight bout of Michael Chiesa Vs Kevin Lee and a co-main event of welterweight champion Johny Hendricks Vs Tim Boetsch in the middleweight bout, while Felice Herrig faces an undefeated Justine Kish in a women's strawweight bout.

In the main event of the night Michael Chiesa was up against Kevin Lee, two of the rising stars of the lightweight division. There were matters to settle for these two as they had a feisty moment during the Summer Kickoff press confrence.

Chiesa going into this one the favourite was looking to make a statement. While the much anticipated fight underwhelmingly ended in the first round only as referee Mario Yamasaki controversially stepped in and called the fight as Lee was all over Chiesa's back and worked for a Rear Naked Choke (RNC). The official decision was, Lee won by submission (RNC), making that five wins in a row.

In the build up to the co-main event between Johny Hendricks and Tim Boetsch, the former welterweight champion and favourite on the night, Hendricks did not make the weight on Saturday's weigh-in as he weighed at 188 pounds, while the cut off was 186 pounds. This is the third time out of the last four he hasn't made the weight. The fight went ahead with Hendricks payong a fine.

Hendricks was aggressive in the opening round, but Boetsch countered really well. Tim Boetsch ruined the homecoming of former champion Johny Hendricks with a head kick and multiple uppercuts and won by a technical knock out in the 46th second of Round 2.

Earlier in the show Dennis Siver faced off against BJ Penn in a featherweight bout in which he ended up winning the final two rounds of the three round fight and won via a majority decision.

Welterweight bout followed as Tim Means defeated Alex Garcia by unanimous decision. Alex Garcia was thought have the advantage earlier as he landed a couple of hefty left hands, but Means looked a lot looser in Round 2 and stuffed a big takedown attempt by Garcia to keep the fight standing and got the decisions.

While, Dominick Reyes announced his entry into UFC with a vicious left hand to knock out Joachim Christensen and ended the fight before it even started as it did not even beat the 30 second mark of Round 1. The decision was a Technical Knock Out (TKO).

In the Women's strawweight bout, an undefeated Justine Kish took on Felice Herrig. Kish had no answer to Herrig's takedowns as she lost her undefeated streak via an unanimous decision. With that win Herrig has three in a row in the strawweight divison.

The preliminary card results were as follows, Darrell Horcher returning after thirteen months recovering from a motorcycle crash defeated Devin Powell. Former champion Carla Esparza defeated Maryna Moroz and Marvin Vettori defeated Vitor Miranda. In the final fight of the preliminary card Clay Guida earned a big win he beat Erik Koch.

Here are the results of the night,

Main Card Results:

Main Event - Lightweight bout: Kevin Lee defeated Michael Chiesa via submission at 04:37 of Round 1

Co-Main Event - Middleweight bout: Tim Boetsch defeated Johny Hendricks via TKO at 00:46 of Round 2

Women's Strawweight bout: Felice Herrig def. Justine Kish via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

Light Heavyweight bout: Dominick Reyes defeated Joachim Christensen via TKO at 00:29 of Round1

Welterweight bout: Tim Means defeated Alex Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight bout: Dennis Siver defeated BJ Penn via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Preliminary Card Results:

Lightweight bout: Clay Guida defeated Erik Koch by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-26, 30-27)

Middleweight bout: Marvin Vettori defeated Vitor Miranda by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Women's Strawweight bout: Carla Esparza defeated Maryna Moroz by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight bout: Darrell Horcher defeated Devin Powell by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

OneIndia News