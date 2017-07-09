UFC 213: Romero Vs Whittaker results, main event replaced as Amanda Nunes forced out

Las Vegas, July 9: The international fight week concluded with UFC 213 at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (July 8).

The event kicked off with news that the main event was called off as the women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes was forced out with illness just a few hours before the show. Nunes was scheduled to face Valentine Shevchenko for their second meeting in the bantamweight championship match.

Later the main event was replaced by the interim middleweight championship match between Australian Robert Whittaker taking on Cuban Yoel Romero.

Whittaker won the title by defeating Romero via unanimous decision. Whittaker dominated four of the five rounds with Romero looking good only in the second round and the Australian was rightly judged the winner.

The bantam weight bout between Rob Font and Douglas Silva de Andrade was moved to the main card which kicked off the live event. Font defeated de Andrade via submission at 4:36 of the second round. A powerful right hook caught his opponent in the mouth and when on the ground, the Brazilian had no choice but to submit with the choke hold locked in.

Showtime is BACK! Anthony Pettis gets the decision over Jim Miller! #UFC213 pic.twitter.com/qxTL7LZcl2 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 9, 2017

Next up was a lightweight bout between Anthony Pettis and Jim Miller. A close fight in which both men went for a knockout in the last minute or so in the third round but eventually Pettis earned points of 30-27 from the judges and won via an unanimous decision.

Followed up by the big boys in the heavyweight bout, first up Daniel Omielańczuk taking on Curtis Blaydes. Both fighters were booed by the fans at the end of the first two rounds as they put on a slow and sluggish fight. There had to be a winner and it was Blaydes who remains undefeated in his last three fights via an unanimous decision.

Later, the second heavyweight bout of the night happened with Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem facing off in their third fight. Surprising result with Overeem winning via a majority decision. Overeem with struggle survived the three rounds and got the win where clearly it looked like a win in the bag for Werdum.

In the preliminary card, Aleksei Oleinik turned a takedown into a submission with just over a minute left in the second round and defeated Travis Browne via submission RNC (rear-naked choke).

The submission artist that is Alexey Oleinik just took down the No. 9 heavyweight in Travis Browne with the choke! https://t.co/vnVqJYFD2M — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 9, 2017

Muhammad Belal resorted to the clinch and some short, dirty striking through three rounds against Jordan Mein and earned the points on all three scorecards for his second straight win.

The dangerous Thiago Santos became the first fighter to finish Meerschaert with strikes in 35 fights, putting him away with TKO at 2:04 of Round 2.

Who saw that finish coming from Chad Laprise? WHOA! #UFC213 https://t.co/WiTlzRbt8g — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 9, 2017

After a close two-round striking battle, Chad Laprise vigoured Brian Camozzi with a right hand to the body before surging him for the finish at 1:27 of Round 3.

In the Fight Pass preliminary headliner, Cody Stamann made his UFC featherweight debut defeating fellow UFC debutant Terrion Ware via unanimous decision.

In the opening bout of the evening, undefeated light heavyweight prospect Trevin Giles on his UFC debut defeated fellow newcomer and submission specialist James Bochnovic via knockout.

Here are the final results of the night:

Main Card

1. Middleweight Interim Championship bout: Robert Whittaker defeated Yoel Romero by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

2. Heavyweight bout: Alistair Overeem defeated Fabricio Werdum by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes defeated Daniel Omielańczuk by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Lightweight bout: Anthony Pettis defeated Jim Miller by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Bantamweight bout: Rob Font defeated Douglas Silva de Andrade by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:36 of the 2nd round

Preliminary Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Travis Browne defeated Aleksei Oleinik by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:34 of the 2nd round

2. Welterweight bout: Chad Laprise defeated Brian Camozzi by TKO (punches) at 1:27 of the 3rd round

3. Middleweight bout: Thiago Santos defeated Gerald Meerschaert by TKO (punches) at 2:04 of the 2nd round

4. Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad defeated Jordan Mein by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

5. Featherweight bout: Cody Stamann defeated Terrion Ware by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

6. Lightweight bout: Trevin Giles defeated James Bochnovic by knockout (punches) at 2:54 of the 2nd round

