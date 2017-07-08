UFC 213: Nunes Vs Shevchenko 2 match cards and schedule

Las Vegas, July 8: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will conclude the annual international fight week with UFC 213: Nunes Vs Shevchenko 2 at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday (July 8).

The event which was previously to be headlined by a bantamweight bout between current champion Cody Garbrandt and former champion T.J. Dillashaw, till the former pulled out due to back injury which led to scrapping of the bout.

Later, Women's Bantamweight Championship bout between current champ Amanda Nunes and multiple-time Muay Thai world champ Valentina Shevchenko was to headline the event as the main event of the night. The two previously faced off in March 2016 at the UFC 196, with Nunes winning by unanimous decision.

While an interim UFC Middleweight Championship bout between TUF: The Smashes welterweight winner Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero, a 2000 Olympics silver medalist and former world champion in freestyle wrestling will be the co-main event of the night.

The Fight cards are as follows:

Main Card (On Sony ESPN, Sunday July 9 at 7.30 A.M. IST)

1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Amanda Nunes Vs Valentina Shevchenko

2. Middleweight bout: Yoel Romero Vs Robert Whittaker

3. Heavyweight bout: Daniel Omielańczuk Vs Curtis Blaydes

4. Heavyweight bout: Fabricio Werdum Vs Alistair Overeem

5. Lightweight bout: Anthony Pettis Vs Jim Miller

Preliminary Card (On Fight Pass, Sunday July 9 from 4 A.M. IST onwards)

1. Heavyweight bout: Travis Browne Vs Oleksiy Oliynyk

2. Welterweight bout: Chad Laprise Vs Brian Camozzi

3. Middleweight bout: Thiago Santos Vs Gerald Meerschaert

4. Welterweight bout: Jordan Mein Vs Belal Muhammad

5. Bantamweight bout: Rob Font Vs Douglas Silva de Andrade

6. Featherweight bout: Cody Stamann Vs Terion Ware

7. Lightweight bout: Trevin Giles Vs James Bochnovic

The live telecast of the main card will be on Sony Network's Sony ESPN on Sunday (July 9) at 7.30 A.M. IST.

OneIndia News