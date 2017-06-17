London, June 17: Tomorrow (June 18) is an unmissable day in London for India and Pakistan sports fans. There are two contests between the arch rivals in the same city.

CT 17 special site; Photos

While most of the fans are focused on India-Pakistan final at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 cricket tournament at London's Oval stadium, there is another game between the teams, but in a different sport, in the same city.

India and Pakistan will face off in the Men Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-finals in London on Sunday from 6.30 PM IST. India started their campaign with a win over Scotland on Friday.

On Saturday, India hockey team will face Canada followed by the big game on Sunday, against Pakistan. Netherlands is the other team in the group.

Pool A consists of Argentina, England, South Korea, China and Malaysia. All matches are Live on Star Sports 2, HD2 and Hotstar. The tournament ends on June 25.

Dont forget to cheer for our hockey team as well on sunday vs Pakistan. @TheHockeyIndia 🇮🇳🏑🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jSAWzjUp7i — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) June 16, 2017

While cricket action unfolds at 3 PM IST. It is Live on Star Sports 1, HD 1, Hotstar and DD National. Fans can switch to hockey at 6.30 PM IST, the scheduled innings break in the Champions Trophy final.

All in all it is a Super Sunday for India and Pakistan sports supporters.

OneIndia News