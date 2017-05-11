Twitterati react as Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are blessed with baby girl

Bengaluru, May 11: It might have been the most anticipated birth in the history of the WWE. Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan were waiting for their baby for the last 41 weeks and the moment has finally arrived.

As given updates by the WWE.com, the duo has become proud parents of the girl child, Birdie Joe Danielson. Brie gave birth to her first child on May 9th at around 11:58 PM.

Both the mother and child are doing well and recovering. The baby weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 21-inches in length. Brie was healthy enough to express her feeling to the official website of the WWE.

Brie said: "There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling.

"Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world."

BREAKING NEWS: Birdie is here! Brie @BellaTwins and @WWEDanielBryan welcome their daughter to the world! https://t.co/ZCVIMiNCNe — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2017

We should receive more updates and photos of the baby as time would go on. Also, there should be plenty of future posts related to Birdie in the official social media accounts of The Bell Twins.

For the entire duration of the pregnancy period, Brie Bella posted several videos on their official Youtube channels to show the progress of her condition.

A couple of days ago, she was rushed to the hospital once following some health concerns. This was the indication that she will soon go into the labour.

Now that, the baby has arrived, it’s time for Daniel Bryan to return to the road, again touring with Smackdown Live roster. Meanwhile, the Twitterati reacted after a new Bella has seen the light of the world.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

@WWE @BellaTwins @WWEDanielBryan Congrats! — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) May 10, 2017

@WWE @BellaTwins @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/IGatwsgY1w — Jason Worthing (@juicefreak247) May 10, 2017

@WWE @BellaTwins @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/OCxqIilIqZ — Tom (@TomNffc4) May 10, 2017

@WWE @BellaTwins @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/J174is9TuG — Kelsey (@iAmKelsey91) May 10, 2017

@WWE @BellaTwins @WWEDanielBryan Congratulations to both Daniel & Brie on the birth of Birdie. Welcome to the world! 🙏 — C. Mervyn Graham Esq (@Daminous_Purity) May 10, 2017

@WWE @BellaTwins @WWEDanielBryan Congratulations to Brie and Daniel on their baby girl 😊 you both are going to be amazing parents — Nikki ✨ (@TheNicoleCena) May 10, 2017

@WWE @BellaTwins @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/7fa9IjgaPV — Jesus Mendez (@IAmJesusIcho) May 10, 2017

@WWE @BellaTwins @WWEDanielBryan So glad to hear the baby is healthy. Congrats to Brie and Bryan! This made me smile so big ❤️ — monica (@nicolesbrianna) May 10, 2017

@WWE @BellaTwins @WWEDanielBryan Birdies finally here congrats Brie @BellaTwins & @WWEDanielBryan so happy for you guys ,Nicole was right she was waiting for her coco — FearlessCenaGalSarah (@FearlessCenaGal) May 10, 2017

