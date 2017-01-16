Twitterati mourn the death of WWE legend Jimmy Snuka

Bengaluru, Jan 16: As per media reports, WWE legend Jimmy 'the super-flying’ Snuka has passed away at early morning on Sunday, January 15.

He was battling stomach cancer and it affected his body for the past few months. Her daughter Tamina Snuka who’s also a current WWE superstar posted an update on Instagram breaking the news the world.

Snuka was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 1996. He was the first one in the old era of the WWE who made the high flying moves famous back then earning the nickname of a high-flyer.

The legend was accused of murdering his girlfriend Nancy Argentino Snuka. The charges against him were brought in 2015.

It was really bad to see him battling for such a disgraceful cause in a courtroom until the charges were withdrawn just a few days ago.

It might be the cause which damaged his nerve to a certain extent and made him weak resulting from the ultimate demise.

Jimmy was a global performer during his time who appeared to wrestle on behalf of several wrestling promotions including WWE, then known as WWF.

He was true path-breaker by all means. Oneindia would like to convey condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Jimmy.



WWE Diva Tamina Snuka, daughter of Jimmy Snuka paid her last homage on Instagram with a hear touching photograph.

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:19am PST

This is how Twitterati reacted to Jimmy's death:

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

Our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka who died earlier today after losing his fight with stomach cancer. RIP🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 15, 2017



So sorry to learn of the passing of the legendary Jimmy Snuka. His career had such a huge impact on my life. pic.twitter.com/I4JZP7XICJ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2017

In a time when veteran wrestlers wouldn't help younger talent

Jimmy Snuka had no problem,helping me

Fly Superfly

I Love You

Wonderful Brudda pic.twitter.com/cdEm6huIJu — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 15, 2017

Jimmy Snuka was my 1st favourite wrestler, I love him & his family, so many great conversations w him that I'll treasure 4ever #superfly — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) January 15, 2017

One of the most iconic photos in wrestling. Before high risk was high fashion. Jimmy Snuka captured the imagination of us all. pic.twitter.com/1o1M3UBMpN — Brian Heffron (@BlueMeanieBWO) January 15, 2017

Always representing the legacy.

Malolo i le filemu. #RIPSuperfly — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 15, 2017

#RIPSuperfly one of the greatest icons in the history of our business. Sending our love and prayers to the entire family. https://t.co/AxmHKYrDj8 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 15, 2017

OneIndia News