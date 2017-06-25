Twitterati hail Kidambi Srikanth for winning Australia Open Super Series

Bengaluru, June 25: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth stunned Rio Olympics gold medallist Chen Long to win the Australia Open Super Series title today (June 25).
Kidambi Srikanth wins Australia Open
Ranked 11th in the world, Srikanth bagged his second consecutive Super Series title in a week's time. He had won Indonesia Open last week.
Srikanth displayed clear domination against world number 6 and was in control of the match from the very beginning. After a tense first game which won 22-20, the second set proved to be easy. He won it 21-16.
Srikanth's progress in the past one month has been phenomenal. He has also defeated world number 1 Son Wan Ho twice.
He is now the highest-ranked Indian player in the world.
As Srikanth did the unthinkable by beating Long, Twitterati across the country praised the shuttler for his brilliant show.
Here are some reactions from the top celebrities in India
|
Viren Rasquinha
Former Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha congratulated Kidambi Srikanth.
|
HS Prannoy
Indian badminton player HS Prannoy congratulated his colleague Srikanth Kidambi.
|
Virender Sehwag
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag congratulated Kidambi Srikanth for winning Australia Open.
|
Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu congratulated Kidambi Srikanth.
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad congratulated city boy Kidambi Srikanth for his triumph.
|
Vijay Goel
Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel congratulated Kidambi Srikanth for his Australia Open Super Series win.
|
Jwala Gutta
Indian shuttler Jwala Gutta congratulated colleague Kidambi Srikanth for winning Australia Open Super Series.
|
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Kidambi Srikanth.
|
Arun Jaitley
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley congratulated Kidambi Srikanth.
|
Major Surendra Poonia
Major Surendra Poonia congratulated Kidambi Srikanth for winning Australia Open Super Series.
OneIndia News