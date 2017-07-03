Trisha Dhar won gold at West Bengal Athletics Championship

Kolkata, July 3: Trisha Dhar won the gold medal in the West Bengal athletics championship on Sunday (July 2) organised by West Bengal Athletics Association (WBAA) at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) complex ground. Trisha does heptathlon.

She is the student of Dronacharya coach Kuntal Roy. Roy points out at her and says, “After Soma Biswas and Susmita Singha Roy, Trisha can be called the new kid on the block!"

Trisha scored 4218 points on Sunday, breaking Soma Biswas score of 4179 in the state championship 19 years ago.

Soma, reacting to Trisha’s record said, “It is very good that all of us are the students of Kuntal sir. Trisha has a good physique. So, in a bid to achieve more she must have to work hard and start dreaming.”

Trisha already has a habit of dreaming. The 18-year old heptathlete often watches the video clippings of her idol legendary athlete Jessica Ennis Hill’s training and competitions.

She said after clinching the gold, “My target is to take the score to 5000 points and to do that I will have to on strengthening endurance.”

Trisha’s height is five fit 6 inches and her weight is 58 kg. Trisha admitted, “My sir often asks me to maintain the diet so that my weight reaches at least 60 kg.”

Trisha who has won gold medals in the state meet for consecutive four years, also revealed how she is being nurtured by Indian international Susmita Singha Roy.

She said, “Whenever Susmita comes to watch our training at the SAI complex she gives me tips on the high jump especially. Being one of the country’s most successful heptathletes she was extremely strong in the high jump.”

Trisha lives in a place named Sodpur which is in North 24 Parganas, around one hour from Kolkata. Her father Tapan Dhar was also a sprinter.

He could not shine as an athlete. So he inspires his daughter a lot. Kuntal Roy said, “Trisha is dedicated. That is her strongest point. I believe within next couple of years Trisha will be donning Indian shirts.”

OneIndia News