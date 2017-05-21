Triple H presents John Terry with a customised WWE championship belt

Bengaluru, May 21: WWE veteran Triple H sent a custom WWE championship belt to Chelsea captain, John Terry. This was in honor of the blue side’s Premier League championship win. It’s the sixth time that the behemoth side has earned the accolade.

The fourteen time WWE champion posted a tweet on his official handle to congratulate Terry with a short message along with the picture of the presented WWE championship belt.

It was a classy move from Triple H as always who wanted to get the mainstream media attention with this post. Meanwhile, the football lovers also got to know Terry’s fandom to the pro-wrestling.

Nowadays, WWE has changed the structure of the most prestigious championship present in the pro-wrestling industry. This is to ensure the belt can be customised as per the occasions.

This time the Chelsea logo was added to the side-plates of the belt. As for now, Randy Orton is the legit owner of the title on Smackdown Live.

WWE.com also addressed the incident on their website by posting the below statements: “Triple H sent a custom WWE Title to Chelsea Football Club to celebrate its 2016-17 Premier League Championship.

"Chelsea captain John Terry and goalkeeper Asmir Begovic proudly showed off the custom title at Stamford Bridge, the famed football club’s home stadium, ahead of its season finale.”

Terry is not someone new to the WWE. He is self-confessed WWE fans. Last year, when WWE conducted their tour to the United Kingdom, terry attended one show along with his family.

Once the show was over, he was present during the after party event so that his children can meet their favorite WWE superstars.

He was also rumoured to be present on WWE’s UK tour on this month. However, that did not happen since he was busy in the Premier League campaign.

As for now, Terry is set to appear on one final occasion as a representative of Chelsea. Tonight, after taking on the Tottenham Hotspur, he is set to leave the club.

OneIndia News