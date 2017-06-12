To fulfill his dream, Abhijit Biswas spends all his salary to run athletics camp

Kolkata, June 12: His name is Abhijit Biswas. He lives in a place named Bangao, around two-and-half hours from Kolkata by train. He wanted to be a well known athlete but could not due to poor financial condition since his childhood.

That is why, even without having any formal education and training, Abhijit used to take part in middle-distance, marathon races organised by different schools in his district.

The 32-year old Abhijit said, "We had a pond in our village, quite far from our home. My habit was to go to that pond everyday to take bath and on the way back home take water in a 20-litre jar. So while going to that pond, I used to run. That became my running practice and when walking back home with that jar, filled with water was my weight training practice."

But in this way how long an athlete can progress? More importantly, immediately after the completion of school, Abhijit was forced to stop studies and start earning by hook and cook.

But amidst this situation, Abhijit was determined to fulfill one of his precious plans of future. That was to train athletes for the future.

He said, "I had failed to continue athletics. I could not make my career in athletics. So since then, when I joined a small private company after having completed the 10th standard in school, I set my goal that I must be producing athletes who can glorify Bengal and even India once. In that way my dream will come true."

It was around 10 years ago. Now, after a decade, Abhijit has been running his own training camp at Bangao. Around 80 athletes, both boys and girls have been regularly practising there in the camp for last 2 years.

But as Abhijit has not got financial support from outside, he spends his whole salary for the camp and for the athletes. Around 50 students from his camp have taken part in the state championship last year and 3 have brought medals also.

