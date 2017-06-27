Throwball: Indian teams create history

New Delhi, June 27: The Indian men's and women's throwball teams scripted history by bagging a gold medal each in the World Games, held at Kathmandu, Nepal.

The women's team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 15-13, 15-12 in a nail-biting final to clinch the title, while the men posted a 15-13, 15-12 win over Bangladesh in their final match to finish at the top of the podium.

This was the first time that the Indian teams had participated in these Games, which took place from June 15 to 18.

The World Games, organised by the International Sports Council (Canada), saw participation from 11 countries, competing in 42 different categories.

The General Secretary of the Throwball Federation of India, Naresh Mann congratulated both the teams.

"These players had worked hard to win a medal in the World Games. I hope the players will continue to illuminate the name of India," he said.

Indian men's team had earlier defeated Malaysia 15-9, 15-10 in the semifinals and the women's side beat Malaysia 15-10, 15-11 in the last four stage.

PTI