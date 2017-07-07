The Ultimate Fighter: Redmption 25 Finale schedule and match cards

Bengaluru, July 7: The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 25 finale produced by the UFC will be hosted at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight (July 7).

The event will be headlined by the main event of the night, a lightweight bout between Michael Johnson and former WSOF lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. Gaethje remains unbeaten but will the record remain on his UFC debut? We'll find out soon.

The live telecast will be on Sony network's Sony ESPN at 6.30 A.M. IST on Saturday (July 8).

The prelinimary cards can be streamed on ufc.tv using Fight Pass on Sunday (July 8) from 3.30 A.M. IST.

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) tournament's welterweight final between Dhiego Lima and Jesse Taylor will be the co-main event of the evening.

This will be Dhiego's second final, previously he failed to win it in TUF 19 Finale as Eddie Gordon his teammate from team Edgar knocked him out in the first round of the middleweight finals. This time he fights in the welterweight division, hoping to make his stay longer in the UFC.

Here is the fight card for The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 25 Finale: Johnson Vs Gaethje

Main Card (On Sony ESPN at 6.30 A.M. IST)

1. Lightweight bout: Michael Johnson Vs Justin Gaethje

2. Welterweight bout: Dhiego Lima Vs Jesse Taylor (TUF Final)

3. Lightweight bout: Marc Diakiese Vs Drakkar Klose

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Jared Cannonier Vs Nick Roehrick

5. Middleweight bout: Brad Tavares Vs Elias Theodorou

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Jordan Johnson Vs Marcel Fortuna

Preliminary Card (Only available on UFC Fight Pass from 3.30 A.M. IST )

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Angela Hill Vs Ashley Yoder

2. Middleweight bout: Ed Herman Vs C.B. Dolloway

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Jessica Eye Vs Aspen Ladd

4. Featherweight bout: Gray Maynard Vs Teruto Ishihara

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Tecia Torres Vs Juliana Lima

OneIndia News