The Rock will return to WWE if he runs for POTUS

Bengaluru, June 3: The Rock has been busier, lately due to his Hollywood commitments. It forced him to stay away from this year’s Wrestlemania despite the fact that it was held in his home state of Florida.

WWE fans are starving to see him back in the squared circle. It has been more than a year since he has made his last appearance.

Now, the chances of the same are quite unlikely considering that he is preparing to run for the President of United States in the year 2020.

At first, it appeared to be a major rumour. However, The Rock made his intentions clear stating that he is eyeing for the same, indeed.

A poll was conducted by GQ if The Rock will be able to dethrone Donald Trump, later. The former WWE champion had a clean sweep over the current president indicating how much they are willing to see him running for the post. Later, he made the following comments on the same:

“A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” Johnson said. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, 'Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant — 'We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!’”

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer and veteran commentator, Jim Ross stated that The Great one will only return to wrestle for once more once he is confirmed to run for the post.

WWE is a global company which helped him to build the connection with the fans. So, he will be using the platform to get elected for the coveted post. This is what JR had to offer regarding the same:

"If he runs for President, he may come back for one more match to reconnect with that audience."

Some might say that he is not the ideal person for the post. But, Trump himself pulled off a miraculous win, last year defeating a heavyweight politician, Hillary Clinton.

The Rock is considered to be one of the most famous faces from Hollywood across the world and stands a chance against the reigning president.

The People’s Champion criticised Trump with a bold statement, "We all have issues, and we all gotta work our s*** out. And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out."

As for now, he is busy producing a movie based on WWE superstar Paige’s life. Also, he is wrapping up the release of his film Jumanji set to release on this fall.

OneIndia News