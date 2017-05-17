Tennis world reacts as Maria Sharapova denied entry to French Open

Bengaluru, May 17: In an interesting turn of events, two-time French Open champion Maria Sharapova was denied a wildcard into both the main and qualifying draw of the tournament, leaving the 2012 and 2014 champion out of Roland Garros for the second straight year.

"There can be a wildcard for the return from injuries - there cannot be a wildcard for the return from doping," French Tennis Federation chief Bernard Giudicelli Ferrandini said.

The French Open begins on May 28 and Sharapova fans will have to wait for the next year to watch the queen of Tennis in action.

Shortly after learning of her French Open snub, Sharapova withdrew injured from her second-round Italian Open match against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.

Sharapova had been hoping to receive a wildcard either into the main draw or the qualifying tournament.

"I'm very sorry for Maria, very sorry for her fans," added Giudicelli Ferrandini.

"They might be very disappointed, she might be very disappointed, but it's my responsibility, my mission, to protect the high standards of the game played without any doubt on the result."

Here are some reactions from who's who of Tennis world:

Lukic-Baroni

“The fact that there isn’t a rule on people who failed doping tests, and whether or not they can get a wild card, whether or not they should, it’s a very strange thing, because we are professional, and that should be in place.

“If you want to do the right thing, you have to do the right thing. If you want to invest more money in doping tests, then you can’t award a person who failed a doping test, no matter how you guys want to wrap it up and make it sound pretty.”

Andy Murray

“The French have decided what they want to do, and that’s fine with me.”

Novak Djokovic

“Must be tough for her, but it’s the way it is. In some tournament's she’s going to get that help in wildcard and invitation; some not. Unfortunately, it’s Grand Slam, which is for sure for her a big one.

“She has to go through a tougher way back. After being absent from the tour for a long time, she’s going to be patient, at least as much as she can, to slowly build her rankings and get back to where she has the quality to (enter tournaments directly).”

Richard Ings

"Tennis media should quiz the FFT President on how a WC to a banned corruption offender will 'protect the high standards of the game’ “

David James

“#RolandGarros double standards? Frenchman Constant Lestienne gets wild card in qualifying despite serving ban for illegal betting.”

Cristopher Clarey

“Very tough to see Wimbledon giving Sharapova a wild card after the French Open decision.”

