Tennis star Dan Evans announces he tested positive for cocaine in April

London, June 24: British Tennis star Dan Evans has announced that he tested positive for cocaine in April and he will be provisionally suspended from June 26.

Evans, who is ranked 50th in the world and 3rd in the UK, claims he took the illegal substance out of competition and for reasons "completely unrelated to tennis".

The 27-year-old called an impromptu press conference at the Novotel hotel in London on Friday afternoon, where he took no questions but made a statement.

Evans said: "This is a very difficult day for me and I wanted to come here in person to tell you guys to face to face.”

"I was notified a few days ago that I failed a drugs test in April where I tested positive for cocaine. It's really important you know this was taken out of competition and the context was completely unrelated to tennis.”

"I made a mistake and I must face up to it. I do not condone for one second to anyone that this was acceptable behaviour.”

"I've let a lot of people down - my family, my coach, my team, sponsors, British tennis and my fans.”

"I can only deeply apologise from the bottom of my heart. This has been an extremely sad and humbling experience."

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) also released a statement stating they were "very disappointed" at the news.

"We are very disappointed at the news that Dan Evans has tested positive for a recreational substance. We absolutely condemn any form of drug-taking and will support the process which needs to take place.”

"We are in touch with Dan and we will offer appropriate guidance, support and education to him on how best to address the issues he now faces."

The Birmingham-born player climbed into the world's top 50 earlier this year after an excellent upturn in results, which included reaching the last 16 of the Australian Open in January. In May 2015, he had dropped as low as 772nd.

A player can be banned for up to four years for an anti-doping violation, according to ITF rules. We have to wait and see what awaits the British number three.

OneIndia News