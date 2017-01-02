Telangana Government allots plot to PV Sindhu

Hyderabad, Jan 2: The Telangana Government today issued an order allotting 1,000 square yards of land near here to ace shuttler P V Sindhu as a token of appreciation for winning a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics. The land is located in Shaikpet village of Hyderabad district.

"The Government (of Telangana), after careful examination, hereby accepts the proposal of the District Collector, Hyderabad that two adjacent plots in Shaikpet village can be combined to carve out a 1,000 square yards plot to allot the same to Miss P V Sindhu, badminton player, for having won a silver medal in Rio Olympics, as a part of Government incentive," the order said.

Sindhu became the first Indian woman athlete to grab an Olympic silver in the Games when she lost a close final clash against World No.1 Carolina Marin of Spain.

Soon after her feat, the State Government felicitated the 21-year-old shuttler with Rs 5 crore cash and announced she will be allotted a residential plot in the State capital.

OneIndia News