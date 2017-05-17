Tearful young fan meets his F1 hero at Spanish GP

Barcelona, May 17: A young fan’s afternoon went from gloom to happiness at the Spanish Grand Prix when he got to meet his F1 hero and ace driver Kimi Raikkonen.

Thomas Danel, six, from the French city of Amiens, was seen crying on television When Ferrari motorist Kimi Raikkonen crashed out in Barcelona Grand Prix following a strike with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The accident happened on the opening lap with Red Bull's 2016 race winner Max Verstappen. Another racer Valeri Bottas made a slight contact with his compatriot Verstappen during the first lap which resulted in a discontinuation of his run.

The winner of Russian Grand Prix of two weeks ago made an impact with Raikkonen's car and smashed the suspension on both cars which made them retire from the race. Later officials studied the incident, however, no further action was taken.

TV cameras then picked out in six-year-old Thomas Danel, who was dressed from head-to-toe in a Ferrari outfit with his mother in the grandstand and was seen visibly upset that Raikkonen's race had stopped so soon.

The subject was drawn to Ferrari’s attention and the 16 times Champion motor brand then tracked town the kid and his mother and later welcomed them into the team’s motorhome to meet Raikkonen.

Here is a video of the fan meeting Kimi Raikkonen

"This has been the most fantastic day for us," Thomas's mother Coralie said. "We could not believe it when they came to get us and took us to Ferrari."

The young boy took photos with the 2007 champion and was given a pair of racing shoes & Ferrari team cap from the Finn, known as the "Ice Man."

Thomas was even included to the podium celebration where Ferrari's Vettel came second. The French youngster later also met Hass Ferrari driver Romain Grosjean.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won Sunday's (May 14) Spanish GP, and now leads the Drivers Championship by only six points with a quarter of the season completed.

OneIndia News