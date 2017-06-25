Swiss great Roger Federer wins Halle Open tennis title, beats Alexander Zverev in final

Written by: IANS
Halle (Germany), June 25: Swiss tennis player Roger Federer claimed his ninth title at the Halle Open after beating German Alexander Zverev, World No.12, in Sunday's final.

The World No.5 Swiss star won his fourth trophy this season with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over his 20-year-old German rival in 53 minutes, reports Efe.

witzerland's Roger Federer celebrates his victory after the final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Gerry Weber Open tennis tournament in Halle, Germany.

The 35-year-old victor claimed the Halle Open title one week ahead of the Wimbledon tournament, the third Grand Slam of the season, which he has won seven times.

Wimbledon is to be held from July 3 to 16.

Story first published: Sunday, June 25, 2017, 18:54 [IST]
