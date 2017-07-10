Swapna Barman on comeback wins gold, pledges for a job to run her ailing family

Bhubaneswar, July 10: Swapna Barman is back once again. Country’s one of the prodigious heptathlon athletes was doomed to the dark following incessant injuries on her back and ankle two years ago.

The country’s athletics fraternity never imagined that she would be back with the desired gold medal in the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubneswar on Sunday (July 9) by scoring splendid 5942 points in total.

Swapna’s coach Subhas Sarkar was amazed to have seen the mental strength of her student as he disclosed, “Swapna has not been cured of the old injuries even on Sunday."

"She had pain-killer tablets and injection before the 800 meter run which guided her towards the gold medal and also qualification for the World Championship, to be held in China from 22nd August to 30th August."

It was similarly astonishing for the athlete from Jalpaiguri in North Bengal to make such a glorious come-back after a gap of two years.

The 21-year old athlete who was also equally elated like her coach quipped, “Everybody thought I would be finished due to injury. But I never gave up thanks to my sir’s untiring hard work along with me and unbelievable support."

Swapna Barman still does not have a permanent job. Her house in Jalpaiguri still does not have a concrete wall. Her father is ailing for long time. Swapna contributes all her prize money, earned from different tournaments to support their financial crunch.

According to Swapna’s coach, this has been the reason, Swapna has to take part in different unimportant tournaments also to money. But due to stress she is not being able to cure her back injury.

Finally a news has come that is giving little bit of relief to this promising athlete. ONGC has just started offering a stipend as well as Go Sports Foundation also has come forward with some financial assistance.

Still Swapna said, “It would be very tough for me to run my family unless I am getting a solid job.”

OneIndia News