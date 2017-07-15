Sundar gives India first gold at World Para Athletics Championships

London, July 15: Javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar opened India's account at the World Para Athletics Championships clinching the gold in the men's javelin throw F46 category event here.

Sundar recorded his personal best effort of 60.36 metres on on Friday. Dinesh Priyantha Herath of Sri Lanka emerged second with 57.93m, followed by defending champion China's Guo Chunliang, with his season best of 56.14m.

The 21-year-old Sundar, who failed to qualify for Rio Paralympics last year due to technical reasons, won three gold medals -- one each in javelin throw, shot put and discus throw -- in the Fazza IPC Athletics Grand Prix this February.

The javelin F46 event also saw another impressive performance by 18-year old Rinku.

The talented boy from Rohtak who had finished fifth in the Rio Paralympics, bettered his personal best from the Paralympics with a 55.12m throw, to end fourth and narrowly miss out on another medal for India.

In the men's shotput F57 event, Virender Dhankar also came tantalisingly close to a podium place, ended fourth with a throw of 13.62m.

IANS