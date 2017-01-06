Stephanie McMahon talks to bring Ronda Rousey to WWE

New Delhi, Jan 6: With almost zero competition in the pro-wrestling industry, WWE is looking to spread their wings as much as the mainstream sports and entertainment industry.

Last year, they were rewarded with Forbes naming Wrestlemania as one of the biggest sports brands just behind NFL, FIFA World cup, and the Olympics.

As per their future cross-platform strategy, WWE is trying to bring more UFC fighters into their product. The MMA fighters are more likely to be used in bigger events like Wrestlemania or Summerslam to get even more attention from the mainstream crowd.

Ronda Rousey is that one name who has been speculated for a long time to return to the WWE. Ever since she featured in a Wrestlemania segment, fans are dying to see her inside the squared circle.

Recently, while speaking to USA Today, Stephanie McMahon said that WWE would welcome Ronda with open arms if she ever wants to feature in a fight. This was her comments:

"Our fans love Ronda. Ronda has this cross-platform appeal in terms of all forms of entertainment. We would welcome her with open arms. She is the total package."

WWE chief brand officer also recalled Ronda’s appearance at Wrestlemania and how her presence worked like magic. In fact, that segment featuring The Rock, Ronda, Stephanie and Triple H earned the award of the “Moment of the year”, as well.

"The moment was awe inspiring. Our business works the best when there are magic and energy in the air, and Ronda's presence brought that.

With a guest appearance like Ronda's, to work best it has to be genuine and authentic. Pop culture is a huge strategy for WWE, our storylines are reflective of what's happening in the world and what's popular. In sports, it doesn't get much more popular than Ronda."

Rumors suggest that Ronda’s outing at UFC 207 against Amanda Nunes was her last in the Octagon. So, going forward it will be really interesting to see Ronda inside the squared circle.

Reports also suggest that Charlotte might face Ronda for her Women’s championship at Wrestlemania 33 in a big matchup which will take the Women’s revolution in a bigger direction.

OneIndia News