Srikanth jumps 11 spots, Sindhu drops to 4th in latest BWF rankings

Bengaluru, June 22: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth took a huge leap in the latest BWF men's single category. From 22, he jumped 11 spots to grab the 11th rank.

Australian Open: Srikanth beats world no. 1

Srikanth recently won the Indonesia Open Super Series beating some of the best players in the world including world number 1 Son Wan Ho.

His Indonesia Super Series triumph helped to take such a huge jump in the rankings. Srikanth in the highest ranked Indian badminton player surpassing Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy and Ajay Jayaram.

Today (June 22) at the Australian Open Super Series he shocked Son Wan Ho once again to reach the quarter-final where he will me compatriot Sai Praneeth. This was his second win against the number 1 player in a week.

Srikanth is closely followed by Jayaram who went down 2 spots to 15. Sai Praneeth is ranked 16th in the world.

Another Indian HS Prannoy has moved up 4 spots to 21. Prannoy had reached the semis at Indonesia upsetting world number 3 Viktor Axelsen.

Among the women shuttlers, PV Sindhu has dropped by 1 position to number 4. Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin also dropped to 3rd place. Sindhu has reached the quarter-final of Australian Open.

London Olympics bronze winner and former India number 1 Saina Nehwal dropped one place to 16th.

OneIndia News