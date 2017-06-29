Srikanth enters top 10, Sindhu drops 1 spot in latest BWF rankings

Bengaluru, June 29: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth broke into the top 10 in the latest BWF men's singles ranking after his twin Super Series win in Indonesia and Australia.

From 11th last week, Srikanth has moved 3 places to reach the 8th rank.

The Indian most recently won the Australia Open beating Olympic gold medallist Chen Long in the final with ease. He had also stunned world number 1 Son Wan Ho twice in one week.

Srikanth mercurial rise from rank 22 to 8 in 2 weeks. For the first time in his career, the badminton star from Hyderabad entered the top 10.

Ranking of other Indian shuttlers are, Sai Praneeth 15th, Ajay Jayaram 16th and HS Prannoy 23rd.

Son Wan continued to top the rankings despite a loss against Srikanth. Chen Long too progressed from sixth to fifth.

In the women's singles, Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu dropped once again in the ranking to the fifth position. Her previous rank was 4th.

Sindhu was knocked out at the Australia Open in the quarter-final which affected her rank. Another ace Indian Saina Nehwal rose 1 place to 15th.

OneIndia News