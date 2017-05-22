Squash: India's Harinder Pal Sandhu bags another PSA title

Following his success in Malaysia, Indian squash player Harinder Pal Sandhu bagged another PSA title when he beat Mohd Syafiq Kamal in the final of Makati Open here on Sunday (May 21).

Sandhu stormed past his Malaysian opponent 11-5, 11-7, 11-7.

File photo: Harinder Pal Sandhu

The Indian had moved into the final late on Saturday night after accounting for fourth seed Tang Ming Hong of Hong Kong 11-5, 11-7, 11-6.

A quarterfinalist in the Asian Championship held last month in Chennai, Harinder had showcased his abilities in Malaysia soon after in a PSA tournament by winning his sixth career title.

Interestingly his opponent on Sunday, Syafiq Kamal,was his semifinal victim then enroute to his title winning feat.

PTI

