South Korea's Kim Si-woo creates history at Players Championship

Florida, May 15: South Korean golfer Kim Si-woo became the youngest champion at the Players Championship, unofficially considered the fifth "major" of the season, after holding off England's Ian Poulter at TPC Sawgrass here.

Kim Si-woo finished on a total of 10-under par after completing his final round with a bogey-free 3-under-par 69, which put an insurmountable distance between him and his closest rivals Poulter and South Africa's Lous Oosthuizen, reports Efe.

The 21-year-old Kim produced a flawless performance on Sunday (May 14) as he left the more seasoned Poulter and Oosthuizen tied in his wake, three shots behind.

With the victory, Kim emulates Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth in becoming only the fourth player to wih a PGA tour event twice before the age of 22.

IANS