South Asian Junior Table Tennis: India win all 10 gold medals

New Delhi, May 21: India added six more gold on the concluding day to win all 10 gold medals on offer in the South Asian Junior Table Tennis Championships at Mount Lavinia, near Colombo, today (May 21).

In addition, they also claimed four silver medals for a total of 14 medals from the regional championships.

After winning four gold medals in team events on the first two days of the three-day championships, the Indian paddlers continued their domination in two doubles events and followed them up with gold in all singles this evening.

Earlier, the Indian and Sri Lankan juniors had booked their berths in the Asian Juniors, to be held in Ansan, Korea from June 29 to July 4.

In junior boys final, top-seed Manav Thakkar defeated Parth Virmani 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 11-9 for the gold.

The Delhi boy, who was seeded second, had to satisfy with the silver while the bronze medals went to Sri Lanka's P.D. Umesh Tennakon and KDV Madhushan, who lost their semi-final matches to Manav and Parth, respectively.

In junior girls final, top seed Archana Girish Kamath accounted for second seed Priyanka Pareek 11-9, 11-5, 11-7 to share the gold and silver medals.

There was no difference in the script as hosts SHS Imasha De Siilva and K.Hansani Puimila ended with singles bronze as losing semi-finalists.

Though Archana lost her first game in the semi-finals, she quickly settled the issue against Imasha with a 6-11, 11-2, 11-0, 11-4 triumph. For Priyanka, it was a straight-game affair against her Lankan opponent.

