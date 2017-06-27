Sourabh Verma crashes out of Chinese Taipei Open

Taipei, June 27: Defending champion from India Sourabh Verma faced an early exit after being defeated by Malaysian Lee Zii Jia in the first round of the men's single event at the Chinese Taipei Open badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Seeded fourth in the tournament, Verma lost by a 19-21, 20-22 margin.

Other seeded Indian shuttlers in the tournament Siril Verma (16th), Abhishek Yelegar (15th) and Harshil Dani (14th) won against their respective opponents in the first round.

Verma defeated unseeded Wei Chi LIU 21-11, 10-21, 21-19 after struggling in the second game.

Yelegar defeated unseeded Yu Ming Adam Lau 20-22, 21-14, 21-10 while Dani defeated unseeded Lee Chak Wai 21-12, 21-15.

